Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid Launches Today, Release Time Confirmed

Just over a week after the game's release, Destiny 2's Leviathan Raid goes live today. Players will be able to dive into the first Raid in a matter of hours, although just how difficult of a challenge it will pose remains to be seen.

Leviathan's release time is scheduled for 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. According to game director Luke Smith, the Power level range for the Raid is 260-280. But beyond that, we don't know a whole lot.

Bungie has deliberately stayed largely silent on the Raid, preferring that players discover much of it for themselves. Earlier this year, Smith said Bungie's goal was "building a place you believe is real ... a place that you believe could exist. It's unlike anything we've done." It did today release the teaser trailer above, and while it may contain some hints of what to expect, it's far from an in-depth reveal of what Leviathan will throw at players.

In the meantime, you can check out Destiny 2's latest Nightfall, which features a new modifier not seen in last week's. The weekly reset has also brought new Milestones and more for players to do.