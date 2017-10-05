Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid Hard Mode Coming Next Week

Destiny 2's Leviathan raid is already pretty challenging. If you want even more of a challenge, Bungie has some good news today. The raid's hard mode, Prestige, will become available on Tuesday, October 10 at 10 AM PT after the weekly reset.

Bungie says you may not be able to beat the raid at this super-difficult level. "We do not expect everyone to be successful in completing this activity. Mechanical changes to the encounters are minimal, but they are there," Bungie said.

The overall goal for the Prestige difficulty is to put players into a "more punishing sandbox" and challenge you to master the ins and outs of it.

There will be rewards for successful completion of the raid at the new difficulty level, but Bungie said the goal is "not to provide a boon to your character progression." Instead, players can expect "unique rewards to help you shine." Unfortunately, that's as specific as Bungie got, but presumably more details on the rewards will be announced soon.

Finally, Bungie confirmed that it will be tracking which fireteam is able to beat the Leviathan raid on Prestige difficulty first. The Leviathan raid went live in September, a week after the game launched. The first team to beat the raid on the normal difficulty level did so in a matter of hours.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has confirmed that the limited-time Iron Banner event will return next week with some special gear rewards that you can see here.