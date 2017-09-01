Destiny 2 Leak Reveals All Exotic Weapons And Armor

Destiny 2 is still the better part of a week away, and it might be even longer before you've played enough to get your hands on an Exotic. Despite that, a full list of Exotic items has now leaked in advance of the game's launch, seemingly thanks to the early release of a game guide by GameStop.

As posted on Reddit, a full list of Exotic weapons, armor, and other pieces of gear have surfaced online thanks to users NFSgaming, supadhalster, and SleeperWho. You can head over to that thread to see them all for yourself; we've avoided posting them here because, for many of us, discovering Exotics for the first time is one of the game's major sources of excitement.

One thing that we will note is the apparent absence of one particularly well-known Exotic from the original Destiny. While there are a number of returning Exotics, the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher--among the most coveted weapons in Destiny--is not among them. Of course, it's possible the leaks simply missed them or that it will be added in a later update or expansion.

Today's leak follows another that dumped large amounts of Destiny 2's story. We've similarly avoided publishing any of those details here, but you should be cautious of online discussions surrounding the game's story if you're hoping to avoid spoiling the narrative.

Bungie has provided an official look at a handful of Exotics in Destiny 2 so far. We rounded up the Legendary and Exotic gear we found earlier this year, and we know about another weapon, Coldheart, that is available as a pre-order bonus (seen in the video above). Expect to hear plenty more with the game's PS4 and Xbox One release coming next Wednesday, September 6 (October 24 on PC).