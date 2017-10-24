Destiny 2 Launches For PC

Despite developer Bungie's origins in PC gaming and no shortage of demand, the original Destiny never released on computers. The wait for the series' debut on computers has been a long one, and now, almost two months after its launch on consoles, Destiny 2 is finally available on PC.

Although it's been a long wait, it looks as if it may have been worth it. Destiny 2 on PC boasts improved visuals and other adjustments to help it fit in on the platform. We'll be diving into the game and updating our Destiny 2 review with thoughts on the PC version in the near future.

Destiny 2 runs on Blizzard Battle.net; its launch marks the first time a non-Blizzard game has been available through the platform. Just yesterday, Blizzard released an update for its desktop app to introduce new social functionality and add gifting features. Bungie has stated that anyone experiencing issues with the Play button not appearing should simply restart the app; other issues are outlined here. Also be sure to grab the latest Nvidia driver or AMD driver, depending on your hardware.

If you haven't already picked it up, you can check out Destiny 2's system requirements and recommended specs. For those of you who have, we have advice on improving Destiny 2 performance. And finally, we've also got an extensive array of Destiny 2 guides, tips, and tricks for series newcomers and veterans alike.