Destiny 2 Known Issues List Includes Clan XP Bug And More

Bungie has updated its list of Destiny 2 known issues to let players know what problems the studio is aware of and actively working to fix. The studio outlined these in its latest weekly blog post.

Starting off, the limited-time multiplayer event, Trials of the Nine, was disabled at the wrong time this week. Going forward, you can expect it to run from 10 AM PT on Friday until Tuesday at 2 AM PT. Another issue Bungie is aware of and working on is that Clan XP is not always being awarded upon completion of public events. Bungie said it's also aware of a problem where Clan Engrams are not given to members. One note Bungie provided is that you can't earn a Clan Engram if you quit a clan and join another one before the weekly reset.

Additionally, there is a problem with Destiny's microtransaction store, Eververse. Players are experiencing delays in receiving Silver after buying it through errors such as "Silver Sync Pending" and "Query Failed."

If you bought Destiny 2 Silver but it's not attached to your account yet, you should close Destiny fully, clear your console's cache, relaunch the game, and then select your character. This should fix the problem until a more permanent solution is implemented, Bungie said. If it doesn't work, you can reach out to Bungie through this Eververse Contact Form.

Destiny 2 Known Issues

Trials of the Nine was not disabled properly at this week’s ritual reset. Moving forward, players should expect this activity to be available each Friday at 10 AM PDT through Tuesday at 2 AM PDT.

The quest step “His Highness’s Seal” is not properly incrementing when players acquire Emperor Seals.

Occasionally, objects aren’t properly spawning within the Exodus Crash Nightfall strike. Players may need to relaunch the activity for objectives to properly spawn.

Public event completions are not properly granting Clan XP upon completion.

Clan Engrams are not being rewarded to some qualifying players. NOTE: If a player leaves a clan and joins a new clan mid-week, they will not be able to earn further Clan Engrams until the following weekly reset.

If a player creates a new character after an alternate character has earned a raid key on a given week, the key will be erroneously removed from character Inventory. NOTE: Raid keys are removed, by design, with each weekly ritual reset.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has announced that the game's servers will be offline next week for a round of maintenance. The servers will be down for 5 hours or more.