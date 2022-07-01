Destiny 2 Is Tweaking Airborne Effectiveness To Make Weapons More Useful Again

Bungie recently added a new gameplay element to Destiny 2, which reworked the effectiveness of weapons when players were airborne. Unless players were willing to invest in mods for their gear which could be used to give them an aerial edge, it was challenging to land a hit on enemies when in the air.

This change hasn't gone over well with players, and in its weekly blog post, Bungie explained how it would be tweaking the airborne effectiveness stat in a future update. Players can expect a buff to baseline airborne accuracy and aim-assist for all primary weapons, a static airborne effectiveness buff to some existing perks, and the base AE stat on several Exotic weapons will be raised.

For primary weapons, Bungie plans to significantly decrease the airborne accuracy and aim-assist penalties on these guns. Auto rifles, pulse rifles, scout rifles, and submachine guns will get a 40% cut on the penalty, bows will have that penalty reduced by 30%, and sidearms will see a 20% reduction. More granular links on all of these changes can be found in the link above.

Bungie also plans to tweak some underperforming primary weapons for PvP, increase pellet shotgun damage in PvE, and increase how much ammo glaives get alongside Exotics such as Forerunner and Eriana's Vow in PvP. On the nerf side, some overperforming Exotics in PvP will be getting toned down.

One other Exotic that is getting Nerfed is Destiny 2's mighty Gjallarhorn rocket launcher. The toy replica of the most powerful Exotic in the game will be up for sale next week, and if you've completed the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, you'll have first dibs on acquiring it if you have $185 to spare. For more on Destiny 2, don't forget to check back later to see where Xur is and what you can expect from Trials of Osiris this weekend.