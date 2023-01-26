Destiny 2 Is Opening Voting For 2023's Festival Of The Lost Armor

Even though Destiny 2's next Festival of the Lost won't come around for another nine months, it's time to start thinking spooky, because voting is now open for 2023's Festival of the Lost armor. This year Bungie is presenting two options, both bug-themed--one a spider-like arachnophobe's nightmare, the other taking inspiration from glowing gold beetles.

The way the vote works has been changed up a little after last year's incredibly close result, with Bungie pointing out that votes were obviously split between classes. So this year, each class will be able to decide individually what armor set they would like to wear come Halloween.

That means that Titans may end up with the spider armor while Hunters sport the beetle option, with the overall creepy-crawly theme keeping both options cohesive with each other.

Players who are signed up for emails on their Bungie accounts will automatically receive an email to vote for their primary class. A seperate voting link will also be made available for players to vote on their secondary class, or for anyone who didn't get an email to vote for their primary. For more updates on voting, keep an eye on Destiny 2's social accounts.