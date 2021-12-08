Destiny 2 Is Giving Players Free Bright Dust Every Week Until The Witch Queen Releases

Bungie is giving Destiny 2 players free Bright Dust every week to celebrate Bungie's 30th Anniversary. Bright Dust is an in-game currency used for purchasing featured cosmetic items like shaders, ornaments, sparrows, ships, and emotes from the Eververse Store. This gift of Bright Dust is additional to any Bright Dust you get from Bright Engrams, Bounties, or the Season Pass.

Free 30th Anniversary Gift at Eververse

You can find this gift at the Eververse Store. You should see an item in the Weekly Offers section on the main page that says 30th Anniversary Gift. Keep in mind, when you take the gift, that box immediately changes to another item.

This gift isn't exclusive to the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack; all players get 700 Bright Dust per account every week.

The Bungie 30th Anniversary event will run until The Witch Queen launches on February 22, 2022. Moments of Triumph is back in Destiny 2 with two new Triumphs Seals.