Destiny 2 Is Finally Ditching Destination Materials In Season 19

For the last five years, destination materials have played a large part in Destiny 2's economy, but expect a big change to these resources once Season 19 of the game begins. Bungie has confirmed that several materials will no longer be obtainable once the new season begins in December, as part of a move to simplify Destiny 2 and make the game more approachable to new players.

Dusklight Shards, Microphasic Datalattice, Helium Filaments, Baryon Boughs, Spinmetal Leaves, and Glacial Starwort are all being retired, although you'll still be able to exchange these materials for the in-game currency of Glimmer by talking to Master Rahool. Destination materials are currently used to obtain mods, Enhancement prisms, and Legacy Exotics in Destiny 2 alongside other currencies such as Legendary Shards, and if you have a stockpile of them, you can also hand them in for around 5,000 Glimmer per stack.

Rahool will continue to accept any destination materials that you may have during Season 19, but these will be exchanged at a lower rate. 20 destination materials will get you 5,000 Glimmer, and anything less than that number will get you 250 Glimmer for each individual material offered up. Bungie said in its weekly blog post that this will be the only use for destination materials moving forward, and with fewer currencies to manage, players will be able to more easily learn the value of the items in their inventory.

Materials Received Amount Received Material A Material A Cost Material B Material B Cost Material C Material C Cost Enhancement Prism 1 Enhancement Core 10 Legendary Shards 10 Glimmer 10,000 Ascendant Shard 1 Enhancement Prism 10 Legendary Shards 50 Glimmer 50,000

Rahool will also start offering Glimmer in exchange for excess Dark Fragments, Phantasmal Fragments, and Healways Pieces, and the cost of exchanging Legendary Shards for Glimmer will remain unchanged. If you're looking to earn a steady amount of Glimmer without exchanging materials, Public Events will start handing out a massive amount of the currency from Season 19.

You can expect to earn between 3,300 and 4,645 Glimmer from normal Public Events, while Heroic Public Events will boost that reward to between 10,000 and 12,500 Glimmer. It's worth noting that these are raw numbers, that don't take into account Ghost mods or season pass perks that boost the amount of Glimmer that you can earn during play.

Materialism mods for Ghosts will be removed at the start of Season 19, and Red War vendors Devrim Kay and Failsafe will be getting updates as well. Turning in destination materials to gain reputation ranks will no longer be applicable from Season 19, which means that gear, Ghost shells, and emblems can be purchased directly from these vendors using Legendary Shards. Sunset weapons are being removed from their inventory as well, to prevent players from wasting their Legendary Shards on weapons that cannot be upgraded to the current level cap.

For Legacy Exotics that can be purchased from the kiosk in the Tower, Bungie says that destination materials cost will be replaced with a Legendary Shard cost, although Raid Exotics such as Anarchy and Tarrabah will see no changes made to their current costs. While destination materials are being retired, the nodes from which those currencies were obtained aren't going anywhere. Similar to the deposits of Fundamental Osmium found around Savathun’s Throne World, you'll be able to earn Glimmer and experience points from those resource points.

For more Destiny 2 news, check out the mech-themed armor that can be earned in Festival of the Lost this month and how Bungie is testing out a new kind of hotfix.