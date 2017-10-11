Destiny 2 Is Famous Horror Movie Director John Carpenter's Jam Right Now

John Carpenter, the renowned film director behind Halloween, Escape From New York, and The Thing, is really into Destiny 2, apparently. A new interview with The Guardian opened with the interviewer asking Carpenter what's new. He immediately went to Destiny 2.

"I've been playing the video game Destiny 2. It's a sci-fi game. It's fun," Carpenter said when asked what's he's been up to lately. The director went on to say that he finds Destiny 2 to be a difficult game, which is the reason why he "dedicated [his] life" to learning the game's ins and outs.

"Oh, it is hard. That's why I've dedicated my life to learning how to play it. At my age why not? It keeps me out of trouble," Carpenter said.

This isn't the first time Carpenter, 69, has spoken about video games. In 2013, the director said he would be interested in making a Dead Space movie. Also at the time, he said he "stupidly" bought a copy of the disappointing Aliens: Colonial Marines.

You can read the full interview here at The Guardian.

In other news about Destiny 2, the game's first Iron Banner event is now live. You can learn a lot more about it here in GameSpot's in-depth coverage.