Destiny 2 Hunter Exotic Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Fix Coming Mid-October

For several weeks, Void Hunters in Destiny 2 have had to make do without one of the best Exotics in the game for that particular subclass. Introduced in Season of Plunder, Gyrfalcon's Hauberk was quickly removed from play due to an exploit that would allow some class abilities to be used for longer than intended when the Exotic chest armor was equipped.

UPDATE: A fix for the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Hunter Exotic has been identified and is scheduled to be shipped out mid-October. https://t.co/rsYCFfDPxS — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 4, 2022

A fix for those Exotic will be available in mid-October according to Bungie, as the studio has identified the fault in the armor and has begun working on it. Ordinarily, Gyrfalcon's Hauberk primary perks include a weapon damage bonus for five seconds after leaving invisibility, and while using a finisher in that state, it can grant an overshield and improved class ability regeneration to its user and nearby allies.

The problem here was that Gyrfalcon's Hauberk could be used to give fellow Titans wearing the Loreley Splendor helm extra healing, making them almost unstoppable. Hunters could go invisible, deliver a quick killing blow, and give Titans extra class ability energy that they could exploit with their Exotic, derailing the balance of the Destiny 2 sandbox.

This week's patch provided a handy fix for Season of Plunder's annoying weapon-crafting issue, giving players a guaranteed means of getting their hands on Deepsight-modded seasonal weapons. In other news from Destiny 2's technical department, a fix is also on the way for Bungie's new cheat detection software, which has been responsible for several incorrect bans in the game. The software will stay switched off until the error is found, but preexisting anti-cheat measures are still in effect.