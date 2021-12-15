Destiny 2 - How To Get Zephyr, The Legendary Stasis Sword: The Pigeon Provides Dawning Quest Guide

You're not just making and distributing cookies in this year's version of the Dawning, Destiny 2's holiday event. There are also two fairly length quests to complete, each of which earns you special Dawning weapon rewards. While completing the Rite of Dawning quest earns you guns for Dawnings past, if you finish the quest called The Pigeon Provides, you'll unlock the new Stasis version of the Zephyr sword, which is the only Stasis blade in the game.

To start The Pigeon Provides quest, you'll need to vist Eva Levante in the Tower to kick off the festivities. You'll also need to have completed The Lost Splicer on Europa--the first mission that kicks off the story of the Season of the Splicer. With that done, you'll have the story setup in place for Saint-14 and his relationship with the Eliksni of the House of Light.

Talk to Saint-14 to advance the quest to its next step, in which he decides to try to find a way to bring the Dawning to the Eliksni refugees living in the Last City. Baking is involved, as usual, but instead of making the cookies you bring to the other NPCs throughout Destiny 2, you'll need to make some Eliksni-specific goodies. To figure out what to do, you'll need to find yourself a recipe for Eliksni baked goods. Head to Europa to track it down.

Find the Eliksni treat recipe

The data pad you need is in the Eventide area, right by the entrance to this cave. It's beneath the edge of a cliff.

You'll want to spawn in the Eventide Ruins area of Europa to find what you need. When you arrive, head east to the edge of the area, and you'll find an icy cliff. Look down for a place where you can drop, where you'll find an ice cave filled with Eliksni tech items. If you've been paying attention to the Europa lore about the House of Light from the Season of the Splicer, you'll recognize this as the place where the refugees hid, as mentioned in the Achilles Weaves A Cocoon lore book.

Head to the east of the spawn location in Eventide Ruins. Go to the edge of the ice cliff and look down for the spot where you can drop down to find the opening of a cave.

The data pad you need is right at the mouth of the cave. Grab it and you'll find out what ingredients you need to make your Eliksni treats: Glacial Starwort, Harpy Eggs, and Pure Ether Extract.

Gather your ingredients

The ingredients you need are found on Europa, and they're actually not too tough to come by if you go to the right places. Pure Ether Extract comes from completing Europan Lost Sectors, so you'll need to run three of them into total. Harpy Eggs drop randomly from Vex Harpies, so you'll want to kill a few of those. And Glacial Starwort are just scattered around the surface of Europa, and you get them from both the resource found on the ground or from random loot chests from around the planet.

Perdition is the best Lost Sector to get the ingredients you need on Europa.

The quickest way to knock out the first two ingredients is to head to the Perdition Lost Sector in Cadmus Ridge. This Lost Sector is full of Harpies, which will get you the eggs quickly. You'll need to complete the Lost Sector three total times to get the Pure Ether Extract you need, but that's not too tough.

Glacial Starwort are all over the place, and the easiest way to find them is to use Ghost mods for finding chests and planetary resources. You should be able to snag five Starworts pretty quickly, since the ones coming out of chests also count.

A visit to the Tangled Shore

There are a few more ingredients you need, and your best source of them is your resident Eliksni black market merchant, the Spider. Head to the Tangled Shore and visit the Spider to buy Kellsdough, a new item he's offering. You'll need 15 Dawning Spirit to snag it, though; if you're short on Dawning Spirit, you can earn it by completing any activities in the game, like playlist activities or Public Events, or by knocking out Eva's Dawning bounties.

Make sure you've got 15 Dawning Spirit in your inventory before heading to the Spider. You can earn the currency from basically any activity in the game.

You also need Etheric Spirals, which are resources you can find on the Tangled Shore. Again, use your Ghost mods to find chests and resources to quickly grab the five resources you need. You should be able to find them all in Thieves' Landing.

Baking with Saint

With all the ingredients in-hand, head back to Saint-14 in the Tower. You won't actually see it in action, but the text you'll get for this bit of the story describes some high-intensity baking with Saint. When that's done, your job will be to actually deliver some treats to the Eliksni refugees in the City. You'll need to go to the Eliksni Quarter to drop them off; pull up the HELM map in the Director, and look to the bottom-left corner for the node that will take you there.

Look for Eliksni with babies strapped to their chests--the little ones seem to appreciate these treats quite a bit.

When you arrive, run around the area and find some Eliksni to talk to. You need to interact with 10 of them, and they're mostly found in the main half-destroyed building in front of you when you spawn in. Once you've handed out 10 of Saint's dubious cookies, you'll be all set.

Claim Your Ice Sword

Talk to Saint one last time, and then return to Eva to wrap up the quest. You'll claim a big prize: the Dawning's new weapon, a Stasis version of the Zephyr sword. This blade comes with a unique perk called Cold Steel, which slows enemies you hit with heavy sword attacks. This is the only Stasis sword in the game at the moment, so you'll want to add it to your collection.

You get a Masterworked Zephyr for bringing so much holiday cheer to the Tower.

If you've already completed the Rite of Dawning quest, completing The Pigeon Provides will also unlock the Vapoorwill Spin Exotic jumpship, which you can grab from Eva as well. And you'll get access to a new Gift In Exchange item from Eva, which allows you to trade your Gift In Return packages for packages that guarantee new Zephyr sword drops. That'll make it easy to grab new rolls on the sword to get exactly the weapon you want.