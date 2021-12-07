Destiny 2: How To Get Halo's Magnum Exotic, Forerunner, From The Magnum Opus Quest

Destiny 2's big new update is in many ways a celebration of developer Bungie's past, and that includes its work on Halo. Among the new weapons that have been added are a variety of Halo-inspired ones, and while these can generally be obtained from the new six-player Dares of Eternity event, another will require some more effort. That gun is Forerunner, an Exotic sidearm that is quite clearly based on the original magnum from Halo. Here's how to get started on the Magnum Opus quest--we'll be updating this guide with more information as we make our way through the quest.

Step 1: Strange Coins

You'll initially get the Magnum Opus quest at the Treasure Hoard, which you can visit after first completing Dares of Eternity. (You can return by selecting Eternity from the Director screen.) You'll initially need to collect seven Strange Coins and then return to the Starhorse, which offers a new set of weekly quests tied to Dares in exchange for Strange Coins.

Step 2: Starhorse Bounties

The next step is to obtain and complete three of these Starhorse bounties--notably, you can only hold one at a time, so be sure to read what's being asked of you before you make a selection. Some are more difficult than others, but you'll earn bonus progress toward this quest step by completing harder bounties. You'll need to complete all steps of the bounty during a single run of Dares of Eternity, so make sure you stay focused on what you need to do. You can't repeat the same bounty, so don't get too fixated on, say, getting kills with pulse rifles.

For the lower-difficulty bounties that only require 160,000 points during your run, Normal difficulty should be sufficient. It is possible to get the 180,000+ points you need on higher difficulties on Normal as well, but be sure you do everything you can to maximize points--collect power-ups and orbs of light, take out as many enemies as possible, and be careful during the wacky obstacle course to ensure you can reach as many power-ups as possible.