Destiny 2: How To Get Coldheart And Other Limited Edition And Pre-order Bonus Items

Destiny 2 is officially live. Whether you pre-ordered it or purchased the Deluxe edition, you may be wondering where your bonus items are once you log in. Most of these are not awarded immediately, and you'll actually have to play through a significant chunk of the game before getting them--sorry, no Exotic at Level 1 for you.

Bungie has outlined the exact process for obtaining these items, and in all but one case, you'll have to complete the campaign before doing so. Once you've finished the campaign, you'll then collect any items you qualify for from various sources, such as the Postmaster, Shaxx, or the Gunsmith. Below, you'll find Bungie's unlock process for each item.

Destiny 2 Pre-order Content

Coldheart

Qualifying players may collect Coldheart after meeting the following requirements: Complete the Destiny 2 Campaign

After meeting these requirements, this item may be retrieved from the Gunsmith. This item may also be re-acquired from the Exotic Weapon Collection in exchange for Legendary Shards.

Kill-Tracker Ghost

Qualifying players may collect the Kill-Tracker Ghost after meeting the following requirements: Complete the Destiny 2 Campaign

After meeting these requirements, this item may be retrieved from Lord Shaxx. This item may be re-acquired from Lord Shaxx in exchange for Legendary Shards.

Salute Emote

Qualifying players may collect the Salute Emote after meeting the following requirements: Gain access to the Postmaster by completing the Campaign or unlocking the Farm social space

After meeting these requirements, this item may be retrieved from the Emote Collection.

Destiny 2 Limited Edition Content

Qualifying players may collect Destiny 2 Limited Edition Content after meeting the following requirements: Complete the Destiny 2 Campaign

After meeting these requirements, these items may be retrieved from the following: Traitor's Fate (Legendary Sword): Postmaster, Legendary Engrams Shadow Dance (Emote): Postmaster, Emote Collection Emperor's Shadow (Emblem): Emblem Collection



Promotional

Athena Victorious Sparrow

Qualifying players may collect the Athena Victorious Sparrow after meeting the following requirements: Complete the Destiny 2 Campaign

After meeting these requirements, this item may be retrieved from the Shipwright. If this item is discarded, it may be repurchased from the Shipwright.

XP Boosts

Qualifying players may collect XP Boosts after meeting the following requirements: Gain access to the Postmaster by completing the Campaign or unlocking the Farm social space

After meeting these requirements, this item may be retrieved from the Postmaster. This item will provide XP gains for specific amounts of time, specified by the type of XP boost received. Multiple items may be consumed, but time limits will not be increased.

Promotional Engrams

Qualifying players may collect a limited amount of Promotional Engrams after meeting the following requirements: Gain access to the Postmaster by completing the Campaign or unlocking the Farm social space

After meeting these requirements, this item may be retrieved from the Postmaster and redeemed through the Cryptarch.

These items aren't the only thing that Destiny 2 players will be unable to access right out of the game. In-game Clan functionality is unavailable for the first few days after launch, while the Raid doesn't unlock until next week. Full reviews also aren't yet available, although you can check out our Destiny 2 review-in-progress for some early thoughts on the game.