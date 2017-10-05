Destiny 2: How To Access Iron Banner, What's New, And Everything You Can Get

Bungie made a big announcement about Destiny 2 today, confirming that the game's limited-time Iron Banner Crucible event will return on October 10. Here we're rounding up all the key details about it so you know what to expect next week.

How To Access Iron Banner

To play Iron Banner you need to visit Lord Saladin the Tower.

To get the Tower you need to have first completed the campaign.

When It Starts

Destiny 2's first Iron Banner begins on October 10 at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET.

It ends the same time on October 17.

What's New

The combat, as with all Crucible modes, is now 4v4, compared to 5v5 for Destiny 1.

It's all about skill. "Your fighting abilities, not your power levels, will decide the outcome," Bungie said.

Instead of earning Bounties and Ranks, you'll get an Iron Banner Engram.

What You Can Earn

You'll get Iron Banner Tokens in every match, regardless of the outcome.

You'll get more if you win.

You can presumably turn these in to Saladin to increase your reputation.

New armor for all three classes is up for grabs (see it above).

There are also daily and seasonal milestones, though these have not been specified.

