Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors Guide: How To Access And Complete Festival Of The Lost's New Activity

There's something strange happening in Destiny 2's lost sectors, so who are you going to call? Your nearest Guardian of course. Unlike last year's Festival of the Lost that took place in a haunted forest on the planet of Mercury, this year's incarnation of the festival is spread across lost sectors that have been revamped into Haunted Sectors.

These locations are where you'll be spending the bulk of your time collecting candy to buy gear from Eva Levante, lost pages to fill the Book of the Forgotten, and hoping for a good roll of the new pulse rifle Jurassic Green.

Here's how you can get started in this year's Festival of the Lost and bank some ludicrous amounts of candy in the process.

Visit Eva Levante In The Tower

The friendliest face in Destiny is back to help start the Festival of the Lost celebrations, and she'll give you a mask on the house, your first quest, and bounties that will help you earn some candy.

Complete Activities And Collect Candy While Wearing A Mask

With your mask equipped, it's time to hit the solar system and grab some candy. As long as you're wearing the mask you'll earn the sweet treats from defeated enemies, and any that you miss will automatically be sent to the Postmaster. You'll need 100 candy for this first part of the step, so make certain to hit areas of the game that are heavily populated, like lost sectors.

For the second part of this quest, you'll need to complete three activities. These range from Gambit matches to Strikes, but the quickest way to earn Spectral Pages from activities will be to hop between public events.

Completing a public event in its regular phase will net you a Spectral Page, while activating a heroic version will earn you two pages. This shouldn't take too long, and you can likely wrap up this part of the quest in minutes just by hanging around the European Dead Zone location where you'll find a wide variety of public events to join.

Select The Haunted Tower Playlist From The Tower

Just like last year, go to The Tower on the game director menu and you'll spot the Haunted Sectors Playlist at the top. Select it, and prepare for a fight alongside the rest of your fireteam. There'll be modifiers active as well, such as Iron that gives enemies more health and Heavyweight which prevents them from being staggered by your attacks, so plan accordingly.

Slay Headless Ones

You'll have five minutes to slay ten Headless Ones, ghoulish monsters with jack-o-lantern heads who can soak up plenty of damage. You'll also have to do this while contending with enemy forces, but the main goal here will be to keep an eye open for summoning circles:

Stand in one, which looks like a green circle filled with candles, and you'll call forth a Headless One. Defeat it, find the next summoning circle, and once ten of the monsters have been vanquished, and all the Spectral Pages have been collected--which seem to drop from defeated Headless Ones--the Haunted Sector boss will arrive.

How To Defeat The Haunted Sector Overseer

After you've dealt some damage to it, the sector boss will be enveloped in a force field that renders it impervious to harm. To break the shield, finding a summoning circle and grab the pumpkin bomb that will spawn there. You'll also summon another Headless One in the process, increasing the danger of this boss fight with the tough minions.

Take the pumpkin and toss it at the Overseer to break its shield, and pour on the punishment. Repeat this process whenever its shield is restored, and you'll emerge victorious.

Collect your loot, and then head back to The Tower to talk to Eva.

Add Your Manifested Pages Into The Book Of The Forgotten

With your collected Manifested Pages, you can start unlocking pages in the Book of the Forgotten. You'll need two Manifested Pages per locked page, of which the book has 27 pages to complete. Speak again with Eva, and she'll reward you with the Jurassic Green pulse rifle for all your hard work.

With that introduction to this year's Festival of the Lost complete, you can now focus on grinding through the Haunted Sectors for candy that can be used to buy masks, an Exotic Sparrow, a shader, and weapons from previous festival events such as Horror Story and Braytech Wolf Auto.

For more on Destiny 2 and the Festival of the Lost, you can check out the latest trailer for the event, as well as a Dia de los Muertos-inspired Ghost shell that can be acquired during the creepy carnival.