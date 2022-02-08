Destiny 2 Has Had A Cool Detail Hiding Under Our Noses Leading Into The Witch Queen

Destiny 2's Season of the Lost is nearing its grand end, in which Savathun will receive help from Mara Sov's Techeuns to remove her worm. Savathun is in her crystal cocoon waiting for her exorcism in the Dreaming City--kept under Mara Sov's care while Guardians find the missing Techeuns in the Shattered Realm through the Ley Lines. The seven rescued Techeuns wait in Mara Sov's chambers, next to Savathun's crystal and a suspiciously placed Ahamkara egg. If none of this makes sense to you, here's our story catch-up.

Now that the Season of the Lost is almost over, Destiny Redditors pointed out a small detail in the season's Astral Alignment activity that most likely deals with an end-of-the-season mission or event.

So, there's a bridge that links to the main tower in the Astral Aligmne activity that's been slowly building (every month). Apparently, this is where the Exorcism mission is going to take place. 👀 | #Destiny2

(via u/TheTealMafia - u/Killomainiac) pic.twitter.com/2Qt7NEjEBC — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyNewsCom) February 7, 2022

Reddit user Killomainiac noticed a bridge was being built from the central platform to the tower in Astral Alignment, and that the construction has been taking place since the start of the season. Supplemental images and videos from TheTealMafia showed the progression of the bridge from August 2021 through February 2022. Two weeks away from The Witch Queen expansion, the bridge is finally complete.

The complete Astral Alignment bridge

The Astral Alignment activity asks players to activate the ancient Ley Lines through the Dreaming City and defend the area from Xivu Arath's forces. Players who own the Season of the Lost can enter the Astral Alignment activity and look at the bridge after completing the opening Blind Well segment.

If you need to catch up on the Season of the Lost story or grab that Realmwalker seal before the season is gone forever, the Shattered Realm missions now rotate daily.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen and Season of the Risen are set to release on February 22.