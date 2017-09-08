Destiny 2 Guide: How To Get Exotics - Coldheart, Sturm, MIDA Multi-Tool

Like in the original game, Exotics are the most desirable items for you to obtain in Destiny 2. While you're sure to get your hands on some through loot drops from enemies or chests, there are also those that you can obtain through a specific process.

There will likely be more uncovered in the days and weeks ahead, but to help kickstart your Exotic collection, we've rounded up the ways in which you can get your hands on several right now. You're guaranteed to get one piece of armor fairly early on by completing story missions, but these guides should give you some targets to aim for (or an idea of what's required if you want something specific). One word of caution: You may want to wait before completing quests that reward you with an Exotic, as your Power level will determine how strong it is. By waiting, you'll ensure you get a higher-level weapon without needing to infuse it.

We'll continue to update this guide with more walkthroughs in the days ahead. For more, check out our roundup of Destiny 2 guides, tips, and tricks.

Coldheart (Exotic Trace Rifle)

Coldheart is very straightforward to obtain: if you pre-ordered the game, you'll get it--eventually. As with the bonuses for purchasing Destiny 2's Deluxe edition, you first need to complete the campaign. Once you've done so, you can simply head to the Gunsmith (located at the Farm) to acquire it.

Sturm (Exotic Hand Cannon)

Once again, completing the campaign is a prerequisite for getting your hands on Sturm. With that out of the way, head to Nessus and start the mission O Captain (at Exodus Black, near Failsafe). Make your way through it and you'll receive the sidearm Drang, and then receive a request to talk to Rahool. You'll have to bring him a number of Engrams--five Legendaries and one Exotic--and kill 10 Fallen on Nessus using Drang. Rahool will then send you to Tyra Karn at the Farm, who will send you to Nessus to kill 10 Fallen without reloading (though it seems you can kill a few, reload, and then kill a few more to make progress). After that, you'll have to 10 powerful Fallen on Nessus using Drang. Head back to Tyra and she'll send you to the Exodus Crash Strike on Nessus where you have to kill the Servitor named Kendriks-7. Go back to Tyra, and Sturm is yours.

MIDA Multi-Tool (Scout Rifle)

Again, you'll need to complete the campaign to qualify for this. Work your way through the various missions available in the European Dead Zone, culminating in the mission titled Enhance, which will net you the MIDA Mini-Tool. (Take note that this step involving Enhance is currently bugged--make sure you have more than one Energy Weapon slot available when completing the quest.) With that in hand, head to Banshee-44 at the Farm to receive a new mission: using a scout rifle, land 50 precisions shots and then get 25 multi-kills without reloading. Go back to Banshee-44 for the next quest, which tasks you with dismantling five Rare (or better) scout rifles. Returning to Banshee-44 will give you another quest, this time to rack up 50 kills while in mid-air with the MIDA Mini-Tool. With that complete, see Banshee-44 for your new MIDA Multi-Tool.