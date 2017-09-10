Destiny 2 Guide: Best Ways To Spend Glimmer

If you're working your way through Destiny 2's endgame, you'll more than likely find yourself with an abundance of the game's most common in-game currency, Glimmer (and if you're not playing Destiny 2, why are you reading this article?) While glimmer is somewhat valuable during the beginning of your adventure for purchasing more powerful gear or grabbing your first Sparrow, the value of these goods will quickly fall off and might find yourself hitting the Glimmer cap of 100,000.

It's important to make sure you're spending glimmer constantly to avoid hitting that cap, since you'll cease to earn any glimmer at all once you do, and why deny yourself of that situation when you could be spending it on something that could potentially give you a small leg up? With that in mind, here are the best ways to spend Glimmer during the endgame to help bolster your Power Level and get better gear. If you haven't got your head around everything yet though, be sure to check out our guide to all the currency in Destiny 2, and how best to spend them.

Treasure Maps from Cayde-6

Cayde has treasure maps for sale, and he restocks them every week. These mark the location of his personal treasure caches on your map screen, and using that information, you can run out and claim those chests for yourself while exploring planets. There's obviously a chance of getting Legendary and Exotic engrams from these chests, so buying those maps is a no-brainer.

Scouting Reports from Cayde-6

These items will visually mark the location of nearby treasure cache locations on your on-screen HUD, like a checkpoint marker, for a period of 4 hours. There are four different types of scouting reports for each specific planet, and it's very handy to keep a bunch of these in stock. If you think you're going to be spending a bit of time on a planet to do Adventures, Patrols, or Public Events, activate one of these and use the opportunity to easily seek out any chests that show themselves along the way.

Mods from Banshee-44

If you still have a lot of glimmer, and you're well stocked with Scouting Reports, take the chance to buy a bunch of random mods from the gunsmith, Banshee-44. These blue, Rare-grade gear mods might not seem like a very good investment, but be aware that once you high a Power Level of 280, you will unlock the ability to trade-in 3 Rare-grade mods for one Legendary-grade mod. This means you'll be able to potentially boost the attack or defence number of your already powerful gear and raise your overall Power Level even further once you get to that stage.

And that's it!