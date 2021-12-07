Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn Guide - How To Get The Exotic Rocket Launcher

Gjallarhorn is back, baby! The beloved and ridiculous Exotic rocket launcher was a huge part of the original Destiny--and after being made obsolete, made a triumphant return in that game's Rise of Iron expansion. It's been years, but Gjallarhorn is making another triumphant return to appear in Destiny 2 as part of the Bungie 30th Anniversary DLC. You'll need to purchase the DLC to get the storied Exotic weapon, and then brave its new centerpiece content, the Grasp of Avarice dungeon.

While it's not too tough to uncover Gjallarhorn, it will require you to complete a few steps in a quest line that will run you around the Cosmodrome a bit. Here's everything you need to do to earn your Gjallarhorn, and some tips on how to do so quickly.

Take Xur's Dare

Your first step in getting Gjallarhorn is to complete a round of Dares of Eternity, the new six-player activity in Destiny 2. This is pretty easy to do, as you'll be "abducted" by Xur and tossed into a Dares match the first time you boot up the game after downloading the 30th Anniversary update. From there, you just need to complete the activity and claim your rewards.

When a Dares of Eternity match wraps up, you'll be sent to a new social space, Xur's Treasure Hoard. Here, you can interact with both Xur and the Starhorse, both of whom provide Dares bounties and other rewards. Xur also carries two Exotic quests: "And Out Fly The Wolves" to get Gjallarhorn, and "Magnum Opus" to get the Halo-inspired sidearm, Forerunner. Snag the Gjallarhorn mission and you'll be on your way.

Meet Shaw Han

Next stop is the Cosmodrome, where you'll confer with the Vanguard's New Light mentor, Shaw Han. He'll point you in the direction of the Loot Cave in the Cosmodrome, a legendary location from the early days of the original Destiny. This is how you get into the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, which you can access from a node on the Cosmodrome map in the Director.

Complete Grasp Of Avarice

The beginning of earning your Gjallarhorn requires you to complete Grasp of Avarice, but the good news is, the dungeon is excellent.

Now you'll need to delve into the dungeon. You can check out our Grasp of Avarice guide if you need help traversing the Loot Cave's depths, but in all honesty, the dungeon is best enjoyed if you first try to puzzle your way through it yourself. It's got all-new mechanics, some fun encounters, and a lot of hilarious moments that are best enjoyed without being spoiled.

Once you make your way all the way through the dungeon, you'll uncover a Wolfpack Round--one of the signature armaments fired by Gjallarhorn. To get the skinny on what the deal is with the round, go back to Shaw Han.

Track Down The Wolfpack Rounds

Shaw will tell you that the existence of one Wolfpack Round suggests more, and suggests you go wallop some local Fallen to see if they're carrying any. This is easy enough to do--any orange- or yellow-bar Fallen enemy has a chance to drop a Wolfpack Round, and you only need seven in total. The best way to gather these up is to hit a Public Event if one's handy, or a local Lost Sector. Exodus Garden 2A is probably the most convenient, as the path that leads to it is right behind where you spawn to talk to Shaw Han. In fact, you'll be visiting this Lost Sector again a little later, so might as well drop by now.

Kill enough (relatively) tougher Fallen and you'll get your rounds in one or two runs of the Lost Sector. We found that running Exodus Garden 2A with teammates actually slowed the process slightly because it seemed like we could potentially swipe Wolfpack Rounds from one another as we were killing enemies, so you might want to do this one alone to be expeditious.

Return To Shaw Han, Then Talk To Banshee

With all the Wolfpack Rounds in hand, the bemused Shaw will speculate that perhaps Gjallarhorn can be rebuilt. He'll even give you the parts you need. But you'll need to go talk to Banshee in the Tower to get them hammered into shape.

Hit the Tower and see Banshee for the next step, which will, in fact, send you back to the Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector in the Cosmodrome. You'll just need to clear the Lost Sector once to get the parts you need, and that's very doable even alone--it should be a matter of minutes. The step is advanced when you open the Lost Sector loot chest at its end, after defeating the giant Servitor.

Forge Your Gjallarhorn

One of Gjallarhorn's coolest new features is Pack Hunter, a perk that makes other non-Exotic rocket launchers around a Gjallarhorn user fire Wolfpack Rounds.

One more time back to Shaw, but this time, don't bother talking to him. Instead, drop down to where he's standing, then turn around 180 degrees and head into the little bunker in the wall where Shaw, uh, "lives." On the right side of the area, you'll find a small workbench and a prompt to put together the Gjallarhorn components you've gathered.

Visit the bench and you'll come away with your Gjallarhorn. The weapon is pretty impressive, sporting a huge blast radius, and Wolfpack Rounds, which split upon explosion to track nearby enemies for even more devastation. The new Gjallarhorn also gains benefits when you fight close to your allies. The Pack Hunter perk gives you increased reload speed and handling when you're wielding Gjallarhorn with your Fireteam, and when you fire the launcher near teammates, your allies gain Wolfpack Rounds for their non-Exotic rocket launchers. Everybody wins!

Enjoy your Gjallarhorn--and if you're wondering why it's so great, check out our full explainer of Gjallarhorn's history. You should also check out our guide to grabbing the Forerunner sidearm and for finding the rest of the Halo-inspired weapons in the 30th Anniversary content.