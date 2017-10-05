Destiny 2 Getting "Seasons," More Details Coming Soon

Bungie has announced that Destiny 2 will have "Seasons." Destiny 2 already mentions Seasons in the Clan settings in-game, but we don't know much about them. That's set to change soon, as Bungie will discuss Seasons in Destiny 2 during TwitchCon this month.

Bungie will hold a panel titled "The Seasons of Destiny" on Friday, October 20, starting at 4:30 PM PT. During the discussion, Bungie will talk about what Seasons mean for Destiny 2, what will change from Season to Season, and how many Seasons players can expect throughout Destiny 2's lifecycle. The game is presumably currently in Season 1, and the panel will also talk about when Season 2 begins.

Seasons are all about keeping the Destiny fanbase "engaged," Bungie said. This could be a reference to a number of things. It's clear that Bungie and publisher Activision want Destiny 2 to feel "stickier" than the first game. Earlier this year, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said content was not released fast enough for Destiny 1. Keeping players in the game for longer periods of time is the goal for basically all games, so it will be interesting to see what Bungie has in store in this department for Destiny 2.

Activision brought in outside studios like High Moon and Vicarious Visions to work alongside Bungie in an effort to release content fast enough to meet demand.

You'll be able to watch Destiny 2's Seasons stream live, and we'll report back with all the key details about Destiny 2's Seasons as they're made available.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has confirmed when the game's first Iron Banner event is coming and what gear you can earn. Additionally, the Leviathan raid's hard mode will be available next week after the weekly reset.