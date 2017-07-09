Destiny 2 Gets New Art And A Big Bungie Store Sale

As part of Destiny developer Bungie's "Bungie Day" celebrations, the studio has released some lovely-looking artwork for Destiny 2 and launched a new sale in the Bungie Store.

The studio released a number of new wallpapers, which you can see here on Bungie's site. There's concept art, along with shots of the main classes, and some gorgeous outdoor scenes. You can download them in 4K for your desktop or pick up mobile versions.

Another element of Bungie's celebrations is a store-wide Bungie Store sale. Now until July 14, you can save 17 percent of everything when using the code SEVENISDARKER. Something else to note is that a portion of Bungie Store sales go to the Bungie Foundation.

Destiny 2 launches in September, but you can play earlier when the open beta starts later this month. Recently, Bungie released a trailer that shows off what's included. The beta will be available on PS4 and Xbox One, first for pre-order players, before opening to everyone. A beta is also coming to PC, but not until much later.