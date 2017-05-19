Destiny 2 Gameplay, News, Videos, And Classes From The Reveal Event

This week, Bungie showcased Destiny 2 during a livestream gameplay reveal event. It ran for only an hour, but it provided us with a ton of news about the game, including details of new activities in the open worlds, adjustments to the weapon systems, and our first look at new Supers. Since then, news has continued to pour in as we've learned more about the new Guided Games system, Bungie's efforts to open the game to new players (and why that isn't a bad thing for existing players), and how it likely isn't coming to Switch.

On the PC front, we heard that Destiny 2 will operate through the Blizzard app (or Battle.net, as Bungie continued referring to it despite a recent name change). Perhaps more significantly, we learned the PC version may not come until after the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

For a recap of this week's news, we've rounded up all of our Destiny 2 coverage below. That includes gameplay videos and galleries showcasing some of the new and adjusted subclasses. To find out more, you can also check out our Destiny 2 everything we know so far roundup.

Before today's big livestream, Bungie had announced Destiny 2's release date as September 8 alongside special editions of the game. Destiny 2 will have a season pass called the Expansion Pass, which includes "Expansion I and Expansion II, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armor, and gear."

Destiny 2 is headed to PC in addition to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and will offer PS4-exclusive content until at least Fall 2018. An open beta will be available to everyone sometime this summer, but if you pre-order the game you can play the beta early.