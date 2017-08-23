Destiny 2 Footage Of European Dead Zone Area Leaks Ahead Of Release

Update: As of this update, Flexible YT no longer has a version of the video up on YouTube.

Original Story: In a couple of weeks, Destiny 2 will officially launch--but today, it seems that gameplay has leaked early. Footage from Destiny 2's European Dead Zone area has leaked on YouTube, and it reveals a lot about how the game's new missions will work. These videos show off previously unrevealed parts of the game, so avoid watching if you don't want to be spoiled.

User Flexible YT posted the video on their channel, and it shows over 13 minutes of gameplay from various missions in the game. These include basic public events, patrol missions such as high-value targets, and longer questlines.

The video also shows a sequence where the players explore ruins and come across an NPC. It doesn't appear to be Destiny 2's social space, The Farm; this indicates that the game will have NPCs in the world that you can talk to and gain reputation with.

The videos will almost certainly be removed by Activision very soon, but for the moment they are still live. Flexible YT stated that the videos are not theirs; according to Eurogamer, PPE Polska was the original source of the leak. Flexible YT's videos have been taken down due to copyright claims by Activision, but the user continued to post the footage again.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. The PC beta test begins on August 28 if you pre-ordered the game and on August 29 for everyone. In addition, Bungie recently teased that Destiny 2 news is coming during Gamescom.