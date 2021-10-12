Destiny 2 Festival Of The Lost Mask Guide: How Much They Cost And How To Get Them

One of the big draws during Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost is a chance to collect the many themed masks available. More durable than their paper mache construction lets on, once you don a mask you'll start earning candy from eliminating enemies, completing activities, and handing in bounties.

Last year's masks were based on several famous characters in Destiny 2, such as the Exo Stranger, Ana Bray, and Variks, while this year's collection looks back at recent Destiny history with a few familiar faces. You can find all of them at Eva Levante's shop in the Tower.

Your first mask, based on Cryptarch Master Rahool, comes with a power level scaled to your Guardian and can be modified like other Destiny 2 armor pieces to have more energy for any mods in your collection. While you can't apply a shader to it, you can use any saved Festival of the Lost mask ornaments from previous years to change its appearance.

For 2021, you can don the following ornamental headgear to celebrate the season, which all have hefty candy prices attached. At least one of them will make you look like a legendary monster from Konami's Silent Hill series.

Technically this is Pyramid Ship Head.

Gallery

Eramis mask - 1,300 Candies

Taniks the Scarred mask - 2,600 Candies

Honk Moon mask - 3,900 Candies

Pyramid ship mask - 5,200 Candies

Ada-1 mask - 5,200 Candies

Sweeper Bot Mask - 7,800 Candies

In total, you'll need 26,000 candies to afford the entire collection. As long as you're wearing the original mask that Eva gave you, you'll earn a steady stream of confectionary currency that can eventually be used to purchase the fancier headgear listed above. Now that Festival of the Lost has kicked off, the freshly-patched edition Destiny 2 is busier than ever during the trick-or-treat season.

If you're getting started, you can see how to access the new Haunted Sectors in our guide, a Mara Sov Easter egg that hands out some big rewards, and how you can get your hands on the Jurassic Green pulse rifle.