Destiny 2 Fans Believe Ikora Has Been Recast

The reveal trailer for Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer showcased what's next for Bungie's online shooter. It also revealed that the popular character Ikora Rey has seemingly been recast. Or perhaps not. We're waiting to hear from Bungie on the official word.

People immediately noticed and commented that it doesn't sound like Gina Torres (famous for Joss Whedon's Firefly) providing the voicework for Ikora in the trailer. Comments about this were spread across the video's comments on YouTube and across Twitter and other parts of social media.

Bungie has yet to officially comment on this, but Ikora wouldn't be the first major Destiny character voiced by a celebrity to be recast. Peter Dinklage voiced Ghost in the original Destiny only to be replaced by prolific voice actor Nolan North due in part to Dinklage's very busy schedule. At the time, he was filming Game of Thrones, for example.

Not everyone is convinced that Ikora has been recast, with some commenting that Ikora still sounds like Torres. There could other reasons why she sounds different in the trailer, after all. We've followed up with Bungie in an attempt to get to the bottom of this.

Destiny being an online game that keeps growing over time could seemingly present issues with actors who might want to pursue other projects, especially if they are big-name performers like Torres. She currently stars on 9-1-1: Lone Star, for example. Before that, Torres starred on HBO's Westworld.

We'll report back with more information on this story as it becomes available.