Destiny 2 Faction Rallies End Today On PS4 And Xbox One

One of Destiny 2's first major limited-time events, Faction Rallies, is nearly over. Although they will return again in the future, today marks the final day of this particular instance--and, thus, your last opportunity to earn Faction Rally rewards.

Following its debut last week, the current Faction Rally event comes to an end with Destiny 2's weekly reset on Tuesday, October 3. You have until then to continue partaking in activities that reward you with Faction Tokens, but you'll have another full week to cash those in. Be aware that only the first 30 rewards you receive with a single character provide Faction Rally gear--any after that point only offer shaders.

Also on October 3, as part of Victory Week, Bungie will announce the winner of this first Faction Rally, which is determined by the faction that collected the most reward packages. The winning faction will then offer up its exclusive weapon (pictured in the gallery above) for sale: Dead Orbit has a scout rifle, FWC a pulse rifle, and New Monarchy a sidearm. It will be available for 50,000 glimmer, although members of that faction will be offered a discount that drops its price to just 1,000 glimmer.

Bungie hasn't laid out an exact schedule for future Faction Rallies, though it did say they'll return in the "near future." Be aware that there is a bug involving the social space that may occur once Victory Week begins. If you enter the social space "shortly after the Victory Week has begun, [you] may encounter some graphical overlap in event-related decorations," Bungie said recently. It's currently working on a fix for this problem.

Aside from Victory Week, October 3 will see some server downtime, followed by a new Destiny 2 hotfix update. We don't yet have full patch notes, but those we have seen focus on bug fixes.