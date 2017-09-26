Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Are Live

Destiny 2's Faction Rallies are now live, bringing with them exclusive rewards packages including weapons, armor, and shaders. We can also see the in-game location of Destiny 2's Faction Rally leaders Arach Jalaal (who represents Dead Orbit), Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult), and Executor Hideo (New Monarchy).

Those three characters are now available to talk to in Destiny 2's Traveler. Arach Jalaal and Lakshmi-2 are situated in the Hangar, while Executor Hideo is currently in the Bazaar. We had some trouble finding them at our first attempt, but if you quit to orbit and reload the Traveler then the trio should appear.

Faction Rallies see you pledge your allegiance to one of three factions. You can then fight for your faction by simply playing the game. In the process you'll earn Rewards Tokens, which you can trade for exclusive weapons and emblems, among other items. An in-game description reads: "To earn tokens for Level 20 rewards, destroy supplies in Lost Sectors and do Public Events, Crucible matches, strikes, and the Leviathan Raid."

Each faction has a "powerful weapon" that is specific to it--Dead Orbit has a scout rifle, Future War Cult a pulse rifle, and New Monarchy a sidearm. At the end of the event, the faction that collected the most packages is named the winner, and its weapon will be sold to all players for 50,000 glimmer. Members of the winning faction will be able to purchase it for only 1,000 glimmer. The winner will be named at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on October 3 (3 AM AEST on October 4 in Australia).

Take a look at the leaders' locations (and the factions' exclusive powerful weapons) above. For more, check out the latest Destiny 2 update 1.0.3 patch notes or our Destiny 2 raid guide.