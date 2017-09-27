Destiny 2 Faction Engrams Only Reward You With Gear For So Long

We know that Destiny 2's Faction Rallies are only limited-time events, but even within the confines of that, you won't be able to secure an unlimited supply of gear from factions. Only a limited number of the rewards you receive will be of the non-cosmetic variety.

Bungie has revealed a cap that is in place for Faction Engrams. Only the first 30 you earn during a given Faction Rally event will actually reward gear (on a per-character basis). Any you obtain after that point will only net you shaders, which--while desirable--are not necessarily what players are hunting for. There was no explanation provided for this limit, though we do know players have found ways to rapidly acquire Faction Tokens (and thus Engrams, which Tokens are exchanged for). You can check out our gallery to see all of the Faction Rally gear, weapons, and shaders we've obtained so far.

It's unclear if you're guaranteed to obtain every piece of available gear by the time you earn 30 Engrams; it's possible that you might just have to wait for a future Faction Rally to have a shot at something you miss out on. We don't yet know exactly how often Faction Rallies will be run.

The same Bungie help page that outlines this restriction on Engram rewards also has some other details to be aware of if you're taking part in Faction Rallies. Most importantly, only the player who destroys enemy supplies will receive a Token. Supplies eliminated by a teammate or other damage won't get you a token. Additionally, if you enter the social space "shortly after the Victory Week has begun, [you] may encounter some graphical overlap in event-related decorations." Bungie said it's working on a fix for this problem.

The current Faction Rally runs until the next weekly reset, on October 3. That will then kick off Victory Week, when players will have the opportunity to purchase the top faction's weapon. It will be up for sale for 50,000 Glimmer, or just 1,000 if you're a member of that faction. Bungie has not indicated what its Power level will be.