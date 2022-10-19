Destiny 2 Exotic Shotgun Lord of Wolves Temporarily Disabled After Unintentional Damage Boost

The Lord of Wolves Exotic shotgun has been disabled in Destiny 2 after Bungie found it dealt more damage than intended.

In a tweet, the Bungie Help account announced the gun's temporary removal. Bungie is targeting a fix for next week's update and more information will come when it is available.

The Lord of Wolves Exotic shotgun has been disabled due to an issue where it can apply more damage than intended.



We are targeting next week's update to release the fix. More information will be provided when available. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 19, 2022

One of the features of today's patch was an adjustment of Lord of Wolves, changing its Release the Wolves mode to be more balanced in PvP. In detail, the patch removed a 25% universal base damage buff, replacing it with a 40% PvE buff. The patch also removed a 50% critical hit multiplier plenty and reduced ADS accuracy penalty from 10x to 3x. These fixes should have helped the gun become see a more balanced usage in PvP, but until a fix is introduced, it just made the gun even more powerful.

This is not the only glitch to enter into the game from this patch. Players found that Spectral Pages would not correctly spawn, preventing players from completing an early quest as part of the Festival of the Lost. Bungie Help announced that a hotfix has already released to address the problem.

While you are waiting for the Lord of Wolves to return, you can read up on the rest of today's patch, find out the details of the Festival of the Lost, and find out how to grab the festival's mech ornaments.