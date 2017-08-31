Destiny 2: Exact Unlock Time, When The Raid Starts, And More

With Destiny 2's release coming up next week, Bungie has now answered more key details about the launch and more. Starting off, Bungie confirmed when the game's servers will go live: it'll be a rolling midnight release across the world.

That means you can start playing at 12 AM on September 6 in your country. In the US, this means the servers will unlock at midnight Eastern.

While Destiny 2 won't unlock until September 6, people on PlayStation 4 can pre-load starting right now if they pre-ordered. There is no word as of yet regarding pre-loading for Xbox One and PC, but those details should be announced soon.

Bungie also confirmed when Destiny 2's first Nightfall strikes, Raid, and Trials will begin. The Nightfall strikes will be available right away, while the Raid kicks off at 10 AM PT on September 13, with the Trials becoming available at the same time on September 15.

Bungie is intentionally not sharing any details on Destiny 2's first raid.

"If you have witnessed the race to become the first to topple the final boss, you know we keep Raid info well under wraps," Bungie said. "These are your moments to discover--your mysteries to solve. We've given you the when. You will soon discover the who, the what, and the where. Together, as a team, you might even discover the how."

We also learned that Destiny 2's Guided Games system won't be available until September 12 at 10 AM PT. This will be rolled out as part of what Bungie is calling a "soft beta," in that only some players can get in at the start.

Guided Games is a new feature coming to Destiny 2 that will help solo players link up with Clans to tackle the most profound challenges in the game as a Fireteam.

"This will allow us to slowly ramp up players over the course of September (and allow Clan populations to grow) so that everyone has a great experience," Bungie said. "During the Guided Games Beta period, we need your Clans to fully test the system at scale. All Clans will be able to guide solo players, so once you’ve mastered the Nightfall, Fireteam up and guide solo players to the highest heights."

Here is a breakdown of when the Guided Games feature will begin:

Nightfall Guided Games Beta: September 12th, 10AM

30-50% of players will be given seeker access, depending on clan participation in Destiny 2 during the first week.

Nightfall and Raid Guided Games: September 26th, 10AM

Target: 100% of players will be given seeker access.



Destiny 2 launches for Xbox One and PS4 on September 6., and PC October 24. The game's launch trailer was released today--check out the Beastie Boys-infused video here.