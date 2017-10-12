Destiny 2 Exact PC Requirements And Exact Unlock Time Announced

After launching for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September, Bungie's Destiny 2 comes out for PC on October 24. Today, Bungie announced the game's exact unlock time and revealed the final PC requirements. Servers will become available at 10 AM PT on October 24, which works out to 1 PM ET / 2 PM BRT / 6 PM BST / and 4 AM the next day in Australia. Check out the map below to find out precisely when Destiny 2 unlocks where you live.

Bungie also today announced the final minimum and recommended specs for Destiny 2, following the preliminary specs from the beta last month. You need 68 GB of free space to install Destiny 2, while Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10 are supported operating systems. You can check out the full minimum and recommended specs in the image below, which Bungie shared in its latest weekly blog post today.

The PC version of Destiny 2 will be available at physical retailers and through Blizzard's Battle.net, but not Steam or other digital stores. That's notable because Destiny 2 is the first non-Blizzard game to be offered on Blizzard's PC gaming platform. For more on the PC edition of Destiny 2, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything you need to know.

In other Destiny 2 news, the game's first Iron Banner event went live this week (and it's a little different), while the Inverted Spire is this week's Nightfall Strike. Additionally, horror movie director John Carpenter spoke about how he's dedicating his life to Destiny 2 (maybe).