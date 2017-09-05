Destiny 2: Everything You Need To Know

Bungie's highly anticipated shooter Destiny 2 is finally here (for some at least), and we'll have lots of coverage in the days and weeks ahead. For now, we're collecting all the big details to know about, including our review in progress, recent news stories, and other key particulars. You can keep checking back with this story as we learn more about the shooter.

Editor Kallie Plagge spent 20 hours playing Destiny 2 and came away feeling generally impressed and eager to keep playing. She is starting again now that the game is in a live environment and will document her progress over the next few days as she plays more. You can look for Kallie's full review in the days ahead.

Destiny 2 Review In Progress

"I haven't finished the main story yet, but so far it's a clear improvement over Destiny's much-maligned storytelling," Kallie said. "Like the beta, Destiny 2 begins with an attack on The Tower by a Cabal faction called the Red Legion. But rather than being thrust into situations with little to no context, as was so often the case in Destiny, each mission of the Red War arc has objectives that make sense within both the mission itself and the grand scheme. Locating a missing Cayde-6, for example, is important to the fight against the Red Legion, since he's a powerful Hunter. But fighting waves of Vex to get to him also makes sense, as he's trapped in a Vex teleporter, and that small bit of context makes that moment feel distinct from others where you're killing the same enemies."

What's It Available On?

Unlike the first Destiny, Destiny 2 is available only for new-generation consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It's also coming to PC, but not until October.

What Versions Are Available?

Destiny is available in Standard, Digital Deluxe, and a Game + Expansion Pass Bundle. The Digital Deluxe edition comes with a Legendary emote and the Cabal Empire-themed emblem. It also includes the Expansion Pass, which comes with two expansions to be released later. The Game + Expansion Pass Bundle is pretty self-explanatory.

Here are the prices:

Standard -- $60/£55/$100 AU

Game + Expansion Pass Bundle --$90/£80/$140 AU

Digital Deluxe -- $100/£90/$150 AU

People who pre-ordered Destiny 2 will receive the Coldheart Exotic rifle, the Kill-Tracker Ghost, and the Salute emote.

File Size

According to Destiny 2's store pages, the game weighs in at 30.9 GB on PS4 and 34.98 GB on Xbox One. The PC version's file size may end up being larger, but we don't know yet.

What Is And Isn't Available In Destiny 2 Now?

While Destiny 2's first Raid, Trials, Guided Games, and Clan features are not available, you can play the full campaign and the Crucible multiplayer mode. Additionally, Destiny 2's Nightfall Strikes are available now.

The raid kicks off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on September 13 (3 AM AET on September 14 in Australia). Trials will become available at the same time on September 15 (16 in Australia). The in-game Clan features will go live in the next several days, Bungie said, but for now you can access Clan-management systems through Bungie's website.

Full details:

You Might Have To Wait To Play

Destiny 2's release is poised to be massive, likely straining the game's servers. To allow for a better experience, Bungie is using a system MMO players are familiar with: sever queues. Bungie has warned that players may not be able to immediately access the game. In order to "regulate player population to provide stable conditions for Destiny gameplay," server queues can pop up in Destiny 2 just as they could in the previous game. In other words, you may have to wait in line before you can play.

