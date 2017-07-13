Destiny 2 Early Access Beta Code Giveaway

We teamed up with Activision to give away twenty (20) Destiny 2 Early Access Beta Codes. To enter for a chance to win, scroll down below.

Destiny 2’s early-access to the Open Beta begins on these dates and platforms:

July 18th at 10:00AM Pacific on PlayStation 4

July 19th at 10:00AM Pacific on Xbox One

This is NOT an instant win. Competition commences Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 11:00AM Pacific and ends Monday, July 17, 2017 at 5:00PM Pacific. Twenty (20) winners will be contacted via email with their early-access code. Entry is open worldwide. Codes are for the Early Access Open Beta only and do not give access to the full game when it launches officially.

The beta will open up to everyone on July 21st. These codes get you in earlier. See what you'll experience in the Destiny 2 beta here. Ahead of the official game launch, you can now link your Blizzard and Bungie accounts.