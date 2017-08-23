Destiny 2 Early Access Beta Code Giveaway (PC)

We teamed up with Activision to give away 44x Destiny 2 Early Access Beta Codes to redeem on PC. To enter for a chance to win, scroll down below.

This is not an instant win. Competition ends Sunday, August 27 at 12:00 PM Pacific. Forty-four (44) winners will be contacted via email with their early-access code. Entry is open worldwide. Codes are for the Early Access Open Beta only and do not give access to the full game when it launches officially.

Destiny 2’s early-access to the PC Open Beta begins on Monday, August 28th at 10:00 AM Pacific.

Enter below and gain additional entries: