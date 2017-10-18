Destiny 2 Down Tomorrow, Here's How Long

Bungie has announced the next round of server maintenance for Destiny 2. The servers will be down on Thursday, October 19, for a period of four hours.

A post on Bungie's website explains that the downtime will begin at 8 AM PT tomorrow, at which time you won't be able to log in. At 9 AM PT, everyone who is still in an activity will be booted to the title screen. The maintenance is scheduled to end at 12 PM PT.

As always, things could change as it relates to the specific timing of the downtime. It could be shorter. It could be longer. As part of this maintenance, you will be prompted to download update 1.0.3.5.

In other news about Destiny 2, the game's new Prestige difficulty for the Leviathan raid went live earlier this week. Of course, someone beat it very quickly. Additionally, people who pre-ordered Destiny 2's PC version can start pre-loading right now. The game launches for PC on October 24 through Blizzard's Battle.net app--you can watch the PC version's launch trailer here.