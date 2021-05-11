Destiny 2 Down For Emergency Maintenance After Errors Stall The Season Of The Splicer

Update: Bungie has announced it's taking Destiny 2 down for emergency maintenance to deal with its server issues. It hasn't issued any information yet about when it'll make the game available again.

Destiny 2 is being brought offline for emergency maintenance. Stand by for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 11, 2021

We'll continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Original Story:

Destiny 2's servers are struggling as players attempt to log in for the game's latest content season, the Season of the Splicer. Currently, many are getting notifications that servers are at capacity or that they're losing connection to players' games, while others are receiving the "Honeydew" error code when they try to load into any destinations.

The errors seem like they stem from an overload of activity due to players trying to play the game's new content, which kicks off with a story mission on Europa. For our part, we've been able to play through the opening mission, but trying to land on any destination is currently impossible.

Bungie has acknowledged the server situation and said on Twitter that it's investigating the error codes, including Honeydew. But the developer hasn't suggested any fixes or made any mention of when servers might start working better for players--so it seems we're stuck waiting right now.

We are currently investigating an increase in HONEYDEW errors when players attempt to load into destinations and activities. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 11, 2021

Team is investigating some chop. Folks are getting in, but there's some general instability that we're looking into.

Stay tuned to @BungieHelp for updates. https://t.co/ZUa5cTIQPM — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) May 11, 2021

The errors are holding players back from a whole lot of new content. The season kicks off with a new mission that focuses on Mithrax, a story character who has mostly appeared only in background lore up to now. He brings a new six-player seasonal activity for players to take part in called Override, as well.

There's also the new transmogrification system, which Bungie detailed in the run-up to the Season of the Splicer. That system allows you to change the appearance of your armor pieces by "transmogrifying" them to look like other armor. The system isn't without its controversy, though--players weren't happy to learn that Bungie will be limiting the number of armor pieces that can be added to the customization pool each season, forcing players to use microtransactions to buy more if they should want them. It sounds like the system will either be fairly costly or fairly time-consuming to take full advantage of, but thanks to the errors, we haven't been able to see just how it'll work in practice.