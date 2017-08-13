Destiny 2 Director Giving Keynote At PAX West, Witcher 10th Anniversary Panel Coming

The organisers of PAX West have announced the keynote speaker for PAX West 2017, and it's the director of one of this year's biggest and most-anticipated games. Destiny 2 game director Luke Smith will give the opening "Storytime" talk to kick off the show on September 1.

We don't know exactly what he'll talk about, but given he is overseeing one of the year's biggest games, you can expect his talk to attract a lot of attention. We'll report back with more details on what he says. The Storytime talk is expected to be streamed live.

Smith is an industry veteran. He worked as a games journalist at 1UP.com before joining Bungie in 2007, the year that Halo 3 was released. He worked on Halo: Reach and Destiny 1 as lead designer for raids and then creative director on The Taken King.

Smith's keynote address on September 1 comes just days before Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The PC edition comes out in October.

There will be a number of high-profile panels at PAX West, including CD Projekt Red's "Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of The Witcher." There will also be a Middle-earth: Shadow of War panel and one from Borderlands studio called "Inside Gearbox." You can see the full schedule of panels right here.

PAX West is completely sold out, but you can watch some panels on Twitch. Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Bethesda, and Bandai Namco are attending the show.