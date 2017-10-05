Destiny 2 Director Asking For Suggestions For First DLC Pack

Although Destiny 2 has only been out for a few weeks (and it's not even available on PC yet), fans and the developer alike are already turning their attention to DLC. Now, players have a chance to voice their suggestions for new content.

Today, game director Christopher Barrett asked players on Twitter to give feedback on what they would like to see in Destiny 2's first expansion. Some of the most popular ideas so far include custom games, more loot, and a greater focus on endgame content.

What would you most like to see in the first expansion? #Destiny2 — Christopher Barrett (@cgbarrett) October 5, 2017

This isn't the only thing we've heard about Destiny 2's first expansion. Before the game even released, reports came out that suggested that the first DLC pack will focus on Osiris and will take players to Mercury. Later, Bungie confirmed that Curse of Osiris is real. However, since Barrett is still taking suggestions, it appears that Bungie hasn't finished all the content yet.

Bungie hasn't announced a release date for the pack yet, but you can read more about what it'll include here. In the meantime, you can check out Destiny 2's first Iron Banner event when it goes live on October 10.