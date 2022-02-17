Destiny 2 Developer Bungie Wants To Know If You've Been Cheating

Only a few more days remain until Destiny 2's new expansion The Witch Queen launches, and ahead of Savathun's arrival, developer Bungie wants to find out if you've been cheating in the game.

If you have been playing Destiny 2 with a few unfair advantages--or you know of someone who has and you don't mind ratting them out--Bungie would like you to fill out a community survey that the studio has begun circulating.

Like most online games, cheating is an annoying element when it pops up and dilutes the player experience for everyone involved, or worse, it makes the competitive play in Destiny 2's Crucible downright miserable.

Some of the more popular hacks include giving your Guardian X-Ray vision by allowing them to see through walls and an aimbot that makes it hard to miss when you fire at other players. While the sellers of these cheats claim that they're almost impossible to detect by Bungie's anti-cheating software, the studio is clearly aware of them.

On the positive side, at least Destiny 2's issues with cheaters aren't nearly as worrying as what Call of Duty: Warzone players have to deal with regularly.

Destiny 2 fans can start preparing for next week when the expansion goes live by hopping into a new--and slightly buggy--mission that sets the stage for Savathun's grand scheme. PC players can ready themselves on both the software and hardware side, as game-ready drivers from Nvidia are available and peripherals manufacturer SteelSeries has some neat Destiny-branded gear on sale now.

