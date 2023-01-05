Destiny 2 Developer Bungie Has "A Number Of Unannounced" Games In The Works

For almost a decade, Bungie's primary work has been focused on Destiny, but the studio has a "number of unannounced projects" in the pipeline following its acquisition by Sony last year. According to Bungie senior lead designer Tom Farnsworth, Sony is supporting the studio with these projects, but don't expect any reveals just yet.

This Shield is what 11 years at Bungie looks like. Each medal represents one of the 25+ Destiny releases we’ve shipped to millions of players. During that time we completely changed how we develop games and do business, moving from strictly boxed products to live service games. pic.twitter.com/XVab4UJmS1 — Tom Farnsworth (@tomfromtheweb) January 4, 2023

And with the support of Sony we are working on a number of unannounced projects too. Come join us!



Also, obviously I’m missing a medal, my kids played with the shield awhile back and I’m still looking for it, lol. — Tom Farnsworth (@tomfromtheweb) January 4, 2023

This isn't the first time that Bungie has teased its future as it heads into the endgame of Destiny 2, which will still see two more expansions release in 2023 and 2024. A recent report indicated that the developer could be bringing back one of its pre-Halo series, Marathon, which will take the form of a three-person squad extraction-based shooter.

Sony's $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie last July is part of its bigger plan to enhance its live game service capabilities, with the company intending to launch 12-live service titles by 2025. "We believe it will be a catalyst to enhance our live game services capabilities," Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said when the news was made official. "Our acquisition of Bungie also represents a major step forward in becoming more multiplatform."

The PlayStation brand has also expanded beyond the console that it's tied to, as Sony released several ports of its first-party games throughout 2022 and expects almost half of its revenue to come from PC and mobile game sales by 2025.

A job listing from April 2022 also revealed that the studio is working on a mobile game engine, which would tie into the $100 million investment that Chinese company NetEase made back in 2018, becoming a minority shareholder in Bungie in the process.