Destiny 2 Dawning Recipes (2021): Gifts, Rewards, And Changes

The Dawning holiday event in Destiny 2 has undergone a few changes this year, with additional recipes and new perks to acquire.

The Dawning has returned to Destiny 2, bringing holiday cheer to players and in-game characters throughout the solar system. The event runs until the weekly reset on Tuesday, January 4, and adjusts a lot of what we've seen in past Dawning events. As usual, there are holiday cookies to bake and deliver, using ingredients gathered from the battlefield. But there are also new upgrades you can earn from event vendor Eva Levante in the Tower, a new currency called Spirit of Dawning, and new gear to unlock along the way.

The event starts in the Tower, where you'll find Eva and receive Eva's Holiday Oven, the Dawning's central quest item. With it, you can bake cookies and deliver them to NPCs all over Destiny 2 to complete bounties and quests for the event. As you do, you can buy new upgrades from Eva that will earn you more ingredients, make bounties more rewarding, increase your Dawning weapon drops, and make snowballs found around the solar system hit harder. You can buy those upgrades with Spirit of Dawning, which you'll earn for completing Dawning bounties and from just playing the game and completing activities.

In addition to recipes for NPCs, this Dawning introduces the new Boon of Friendship item you can use to give other players extra Dawning rewards from completing playlist activities. You can grab a new boon each day, and the more boons are active in your fireteam, the more rewards you receive.

Boons of Friendship allow you to give something back to other players during the Dawning.
If you want to do a lot of baking, it'll require some grinding. You'll earn ingredients in a variety of ways, but they almost all involve killing enemies--what you obtain will depend on the enemy type (e.g., kill Vex to get Vex Milk) or what you use to kill them (Personal Touch comes from melee kills, Sharp Flavor from sword kills, and so on). No matter what you're baking, you'll also need 15 Essence of Dawning for each recipe; this drops to 10 once you masterwork the oven by baking (and thus discovering) each available recipe.

You'll also need another ingredient called Essence of Dawning, which you'll also earn from completing activities throughout the game. Another reliable but limited source for it is the weekly bounties that Eva offers. You can see how to specifically gather up ingredients like Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion, and more below. There's also a new ingredient, Dark Frosting, which you earn from defeating enemies with Stasis damage.

Where And How To Get Dawning Ingredients

Special/Kill Types

  • Delicious Explosion: Explosive kills
  • Sharp Flavor: Sword kills
  • Impossible Heat: Solar kills
  • Electric Taste: Arc kills
  • Null Taste: Void kills
  • Dark Frosting: Stasis kills
  • Flash of Inspiration: Create Orbs of Light
  • Personal Touch: Melee kills
  • Perfect Taste: Precision kills
  • Bullet Spray: SMG and Machine Gun kills
  • Essence of Dawning: Complete activities in the solar system

Enemy Faction Specific

  • Ether Cane: Fallen kills
  • Cabal Oil: Cabal kills
  • Vex Milk: Vex kills
  • Chitin Powder: Hive kills
  • Taken Butter: Taken kills
  • Dark Ether Cane: Scorn kills

Many recipes return from last year, but there are new ones as well, including those that will have you delivering the end result to characters like Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome, and Variks on Europa. We've assembled all of them--including the new ones, Ascendant Apple Tarts for Mara Sov in the HELM and Starwort Thins for the Exo Stranger on Europa.

GiftRecipeDeliver To
GjallardoodlesEther Cane, Delicious Explosion, Essence of DawningZavala
Traveler Donut HolesCabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of DawningIkora Rey
Chocolate Ship CookiesCabal Oil, Null Taste, Essence of DawningAmanda Holliday
Telemetry TapiocaVex Milk, Bullet Spray, Essence of DawningBanshee-44
Eliksni BirdseedEther Cane, Personal Touch, Essence of DawningHawthorne
Gentleman's ShortbreadEther Cane, Perfect Taste, Essence of DawningDevrim Kay
Infinite Forest CakeVex Milk, Impossible Heat, Essence of DawningFailsafe
Vanilla BladesCabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, Essence of DawningShaxx
Dark Chocolate MotesTaken Butter, Null Taste, Essence of DawningDrifter
Strange CookiesTaken Butter, Electric Flavor, Essence of DawningXur
Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin CookiesChitin Powder, Finishing Touch, Essence of DawningEris Morn
Lavender Ribbon CookiesVex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of DawningSaint-14
Bittersweet BiscottiDark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of DawningCrow
Blueberry CrumblersEther Cane, Bullet Spray, Essence of DawningShaw Han
Bright Dusted SnowballsChitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavor, Essence of DawningTess Eververse
Classic Butter CookieTaken Butter, Superb Texture, Essence of DawningEva Levante
Etheric ColdsnapsChitin Powder, Electric Flavor, Essence of DawningVariks
Hot Crossfire BunsEther Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of DawningAda-1
Ill-Fortune CookiesDark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat, Essence of DawningPetra Venj
Starwort ThinsDark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting, Essence of Dawning
Ascendant Apple TartTaken Butter, Sharp Flavor, Essence of DawningMara Sov

The Dawning 2021 Rewards

Like last year, you can earn the Glacioclasm fusion rifle and Avalanche machine gun from Eva during the Dawning. Glacioclasm is especially worth looking out for; recent fusion rifle tweaks make it pretty devastating in the Crucible with the right roll. The Zephyr Legendary sword also returns this year.

Vapoorwill Spin is your big cosmetic reward for participating in the Dawning, but you can get some other cool items from the Eververse Store.
The other big reward for completing Dawning tasks is the Vapoorwill Spin Exotic jumpship. To get it, you'll need to complete both of Eva's lengthy quest lines--but those will also nab you gifts that include the Dawning weapons mentioned above.

