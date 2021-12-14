Destiny 2 Dawning Recipes (2021): Gifts, Rewards, And Changes

The Dawning has returned to Destiny 2, bringing holiday cheer to players and in-game characters throughout the solar system. The event runs until the weekly reset on Tuesday, January 4, and adjusts a lot of what we've seen in past Dawning events. As usual, there are holiday cookies to bake and deliver, using ingredients gathered from the battlefield. But there are also new upgrades you can earn from event vendor Eva Levante in the Tower, a new currency called Spirit of Dawning, and new gear to unlock along the way.

The event starts in the Tower, where you'll find Eva and receive Eva's Holiday Oven, the Dawning's central quest item. With it, you can bake cookies and deliver them to NPCs all over Destiny 2 to complete bounties and quests for the event. As you do, you can buy new upgrades from Eva that will earn you more ingredients, make bounties more rewarding, increase your Dawning weapon drops, and make snowballs found around the solar system hit harder. You can buy those upgrades with Spirit of Dawning, which you'll earn for completing Dawning bounties and from just playing the game and completing activities.

In addition to recipes for NPCs, this Dawning introduces the new Boon of Friendship item you can use to give other players extra Dawning rewards from completing playlist activities. You can grab a new boon each day, and the more boons are active in your fireteam, the more rewards you receive.

Boons of Friendship allow you to give something back to other players during the Dawning.

If you want to do a lot of baking, it'll require some grinding. You'll earn ingredients in a variety of ways, but they almost all involve killing enemies--what you obtain will depend on the enemy type (e.g., kill Vex to get Vex Milk) or what you use to kill them (Personal Touch comes from melee kills, Sharp Flavor from sword kills, and so on). No matter what you're baking, you'll also need 15 Essence of Dawning for each recipe; this drops to 10 once you masterwork the oven by baking (and thus discovering) each available recipe.

You'll also need another ingredient called Essence of Dawning, which you'll also earn from completing activities throughout the game. Another reliable but limited source for it is the weekly bounties that Eva offers. You can see how to specifically gather up ingredients like Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion, and more below. There's also a new ingredient, Dark Frosting, which you earn from defeating enemies with Stasis damage.

Where And How To Get Dawning Ingredients

Special/Kill Types

Delicious Explosion: Explosive kills

Sharp Flavor: Sword kills

Impossible Heat: Solar kills

Electric Taste: Arc kills

Null Taste: Void kills

Dark Frosting: Stasis kills

Flash of Inspiration: Create Orbs of Light

Personal Touch: Melee kills

Perfect Taste: Precision kills

Bullet Spray: SMG and Machine Gun kills

Essence of Dawning: Complete activities in the solar system

Enemy Faction Specific

Ether Cane: Fallen kills

Cabal Oil: Cabal kills

Vex Milk: Vex kills

Chitin Powder: Hive kills

Taken Butter: Taken kills

Dark Ether Cane: Scorn kills

Many recipes return from last year, but there are new ones as well, including those that will have you delivering the end result to characters like Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome, and Variks on Europa. We've assembled all of them--including the new ones, Ascendant Apple Tarts for Mara Sov in the HELM and Starwort Thins for the Exo Stranger on Europa.

Gift Recipe Deliver To Gjallardoodles Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion, Essence of Dawning Zavala Traveler Donut Holes Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning Ikora Rey Chocolate Ship Cookies Cabal Oil, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning Amanda Holliday Telemetry Tapioca Vex Milk, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning Banshee-44 Eliksni Birdseed Ether Cane, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning Hawthorne Gentleman's Shortbread Ether Cane, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning Devrim Kay Infinite Forest Cake Vex Milk, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning Failsafe Vanilla Blades Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, Essence of Dawning Shaxx Dark Chocolate Motes Taken Butter, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning Drifter Strange Cookies Taken Butter, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning Xur Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch, Essence of Dawning Eris Morn Lavender Ribbon Cookies Vex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning Saint-14 Bittersweet Biscotti Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning Crow Blueberry Crumblers Ether Cane, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning Shaw Han Bright Dusted Snowballs Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavor, Essence of Dawning Tess Eververse Classic Butter Cookie Taken Butter, Superb Texture, Essence of Dawning Eva Levante Etheric Coldsnaps Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning Variks Hot Crossfire Buns Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning Ada-1 Ill-Fortune Cookies Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning Petra Venj Starwort Thins Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting, Essence of Dawning Ascendant Apple Tart Taken Butter, Sharp Flavor, Essence of Dawning Mara Sov

The Dawning 2021 Rewards

Like last year, you can earn the Glacioclasm fusion rifle and Avalanche machine gun from Eva during the Dawning. Glacioclasm is especially worth looking out for; recent fusion rifle tweaks make it pretty devastating in the Crucible with the right roll. The Zephyr Legendary sword also returns this year.

Vapoorwill Spin is your big cosmetic reward for participating in the Dawning, but you can get some other cool items from the Eververse Store.

The other big reward for completing Dawning tasks is the Vapoorwill Spin Exotic jumpship. To get it, you'll need to complete both of Eva's lengthy quest lines--but those will also nab you gifts that include the Dawning weapons mentioned above.