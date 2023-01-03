Destiny 2 Dataminers Admit To "Trolling" Community With A Fake Leak of Premium Subscription

Destiny 2 dataminers admitted that they fabricated evidence of a premium subscription for the live-service shooter to "troll" players.

According to a report from Gamesradar, the rumor first started on the D2 Dataminers Discord server. The dataminers there claimed that they had evidence of a future monthly subscription, which would be part of the upcoming expansion Lightfall. In a message shared by DestinyTracker on Twitter, two of the leakers known as @Elliot and @bruders made a statement on Discord, clarifying that the leak was false and intended as a joke.

DTR never reported on this news because it seemed highly fake.



Apology from Dataminer: pic.twitter.com/i9VXDjyer9 — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) January 2, 2023

The statement clarifies that the dataminers intended to let the rumor run its course, but that they eventually felt that the leak spread too widely and that "people are actually worried outside of the server." While they acknowledge that the misinformation will "make a lot of people angry," however they say it was meant "non-maliciously." The statement affirms that future joke posts will be labeled as such. It also claims that nothing outside of the current season can be datamined, so fact checkers should be wary of dataminers that claim to see too far into the future.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is set to release on February 28, 2023 and will add a swath of new content, including the Strand subclass, a new raid, and quality-of-life features like in-game loadout builds and a mod manager.