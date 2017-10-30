Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris DLC Release Date Confirmed With Trailer; Adds New Planet And Raid Content

As part of Sony's Paris Games Week showcase, the company showcased the reveal trailer for Destiny 2's first DLC expansion. As we previously learned, it's called Curse of Osiris, and it centers around the titular character and the planet Mercury.

The trailer was narrated by Ikora, who speaks to the player's Guardian in secret to reveal that an "ancient gate" has opened on Mercury. "Past and future" machines are pouring through it with the intention of remaking "the universe in their image." Ikora describes how Osiris anticipated this but was banished because of his dangerous ideas. She also says it's unclear if he'll serve as an ally or bring further destruction.

As you'd expect with talk of machines, the Vex appear to be the primary enemy in this expansion. Curse of Osiris's release date is set for December 5, and it introduces Mercury (and the Infinite Forest) to explore, a new social space (the Lighthouse), missions, Strikes, "Raid content" (but not a new Raid, by the sound of it), free roam activities, a world quest, and more.

Destiny 2 recently launched on PC, but this expansion is headed to that platform in addition to PS4 and Xbox One. You can check out all the news Sony had to share during its Paris Games Week showcase in our roundup.