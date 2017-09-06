Destiny 2 Collector's Edition Giveaway (PS4)

Destiny 2 Collector's Edition Giveaway (PS4)

Destiny 2
We're giving away 3x Destiny 2 Collector's Edition for PS4. To enter for a chance to win, scroll down below.

This is not an instant win. Competition ends Sunday, September 10th at 12:00 PM PT. Three (3) winners will be contacted via email. Entry is open to United States residents only, void where prohibited.

Destiny 2 Collector's Edition includes:

  • Premium Digital Content
  • Expansion Pass I and II
  • Limited Edition SteelBook Case With PS4 Game Disc
  • Destiny 2 Frontier Bag
  • Cabal Schematic
  • Collectible Postcard Images
  • Cabal-Themed Collector's Box
  • Cabal Booklet
  • Cabal-Themed Sticker
  • Cabal Lenticular
  • Solar Blanket And Paracord
  • Solar Panel USB Charger And Li-Ion Battery With Built-In Light

Enter below (the additional entries are optional to increase your chances of winning):

Destiny 2 is a first-person action game and the evolution of its award winning, internationally acclaimed predecessor, Destiny. With a compelling, immersive story and fresh beginning awaiting all new, returning, casual, and competitive players, Destiny 2 will deliver an experience for new and existing players to discover.

