Destiny 2 Collector's Edition Giveaway (PS4)
Enter for a chance to win Destiny 2 Collector's Edition for PS4
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We're giving away 3x Destiny 2 Collector's Edition for PS4. To enter for a chance to win, scroll down below.
This is not an instant win. Competition ends Sunday, September 10th at 12:00 PM PT. Three (3) winners will be contacted via email. Entry is open to United States residents only, void where prohibited.
Destiny 2 Collector's Edition includes:
- Premium Digital Content
- Expansion Pass I and II
- Limited Edition SteelBook Case With PS4 Game Disc
- Destiny 2 Frontier Bag
- Cabal Schematic
- Collectible Postcard Images
- Cabal-Themed Collector's Box
- Cabal Booklet
- Cabal-Themed Sticker
- Cabal Lenticular
- Solar Blanket And Paracord
- Solar Panel USB Charger And Li-Ion Battery With Built-In Light
Enter below (the additional entries are optional to increase your chances of winning):
Destiny 2 is a first-person action game and the evolution of its award winning, internationally acclaimed predecessor, Destiny. With a compelling, immersive story and fresh beginning awaiting all new, returning, casual, and competitive players, Destiny 2 will deliver an experience for new and existing players to discover.
Read our Review In Progress here.
Join the conversation