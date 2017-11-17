Destiny 2 Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: All The Sales For PS4 And Xbox One

The biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday 2017, is quickly approaching, and those in the market for new games, consoles, or accessories will find a ton of discounts across every major platform. In particular, a huge selection of titles will be on sale at various retailers this Black Friday, including some of this year's biggest releases, such as Destiny 2.

If you're looking to pick up Bungie's popular shooter on either PS4 or Xbox One, you'll have a lot of options to choose from. Based on the Black Friday ads that have been released, the best price offer will be at GameStop; the game retailer will have the title for $27 with a free Cayde-6 figure. Elsewhere, Best Buy and Target will both sell Destiny 2 for $30, while Toys R Us will have it for $35. However, no sales on the PC version of the game have been announced so far.

If you'd prefer to get Destiny 2 digitally, you'll also find some sizable discounts on Bungie's new title in the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. Both services have already begun their Black Friday sales, though at the moment only PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold members can take advantage of them. The standard version of Destiny 2 is available in both digital stores for $39. If you're also planning to pick up its DLC, you can purchase the game and expansion pass bundle for $67.49. Meanwhile, the Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition (which also includes the expansion pass and other exclusive content packs) is available for $75. Those without a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription will gain access to the sales on November 21.

If you're still unsure if Destiny 2 is worth picking up, you can read more about it in our full Destiny 2 review. The game's first expansion, Curse of Osiris, is slated to release for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 5. Bungie offered some new story details and a look at other content from the upcoming DLC in a recent livestream. Additional streams for Curse of Osiris will take place on November 21 and 29.

You can see the complete list of Destiny 2 deals for PS4 and Xbox One below. We'll continue to update the list as more Black Friday ads and prices are revealed. You can also find all of our other Black Friday 2017 coverage through the links at the bottom of this roundup.

Destiny 2 PS4/Xbox One Black Friday Deals

Best Buy -- $30

GameStop -- $27

PlayStation Store [PS Plus members-only until November 21] Destiny 2 standard edition -- $39 Destiny 2 game + expansion pass bundle --$67.49 Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition -- $75

Target -- $30

Toys R Us -- $35

Xbox Store [Xbox Live Gold members-only until November 21] Destiny 2 standard edition -- $39 Destiny 2 game + expansion pass bundle -- $67.49 Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition -- $75



Black Friday 2017 Deals