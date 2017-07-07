Destiny 2 Beta Trailer Showcases What's Included

Destiny 2's beta is coming up later this month for console players, and developer Bungie has now revealed what it'll feature. Whether you're interested in PvE or PvP content, there will be something for you to do.

In a new trailer, the studio announced that Destiny 2's beta will give players access to several parts of the game. You can play through the opening story mission, called Homecoming, which Bungie showed off at E3 2017. You'll also be able to play the Inverted Spire Strike mission and jump into Crucible competitive multiplayer. Check out the beta's trailer above.

In its weekly update, Bungie further detailed the content that players will be able to access. In Crucible, you can play two modes, Control and Countdown. Control is a traditional, Domination-style mode, while Countdown is an asymmetric, attack-and-defend mode. You'll be able to try out the new subclasses, as well. Finally, on July 23 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/ 6 PM BST, you can explore the new social space, The Farm, for one hour.

Some services won't be online yet, however. The beta won't support Destiny 2's Clan features, character progression won't be representative of the final game, and characters will be wiped before the game is released. However, if you participate in the beta, you will get a special emblem.

Destiny 2's beta opens to everyone on July 21 and runs through July 23. However, you can get early access to the beta by preordering the game. Early access begins on July 18 for PS4 players and July 19 for Xbox One players. PC players have to wait at least a month for beta access; Bungie says that the PC beta will begin in late August.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. The game will feature considerable changes from the first Destiny, such as a social space that'll evolve over time and a new Raid that's "unlike anything we've done," according to Bungie.