Destiny 2 Beta Pre-Load Available Now; Here's Its File Size

The Destiny 2 beta goes live next week, but starting today you can pre-load it on PS4 or Xbox One. If you redeem your code today, you can download the beta so that you can jump right in when it begins.

If you preorder the game, you'll receive a code to redeem on Bungie.net. This allows you to get a code for the platform of your choice. You can then download the entire file to your system, although you won't be able to access it until the beta begins.

Destiny 2's beta takes up quite a bit of space. PS4 players will need 15 GB of free space on their hard drives; we're working on getting an Xbox One file size now.

The beta test opens to those who preorder the game on July 18 for PS4 players and July 19 for Xbox One players. Everyone else can jump in starting July 21. The beta runs through July 23. A beta for PC players is also coming, although Bungie says that it will begin in late August. You can check out what's included in the beta here.

Destiny 2 launches in full on September 6 for consoles and on October 24 for PC. The game will feature considerable changes from the first Destiny, such as a social space that'll evolve over time and a new Raid that's "unlike anything we've done," according to Bungie. In addition, it'll feature a lot more story than the first game.