Destiny 2 Beta PC Minimum And Recommended Specs Revealed
Here are the specs for the Destiny 2 beta.
Bungie finally announced when PC players will be able to play the Destiny 2 beta in its Weekly Update today. In addition, the studio also shared what kind of PC you'll need to run the game.
Bungie recommends that you have a pretty beefy machine to run the game, which isn't surprising considering Destiny 2's graphical and processing complexity. For processors, Bungie recommends that you have at least an Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X. For GPUs, meanwhile, the studio suggests an Nvidia GTX 970 or an AMD Radeon R9 390. 8 GB of RAM is recommended, too.
Interestingly, Bungie also gives a few suggestions in case you're looking to upgrade your PC to better run the beta. The studio suggests upgrading to an Intel Core i5-7400 CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1060 6 GB GPU.
Finally, if you want to go all out and run Destiny 2 like Bungie does at events, the studio shared the specs for its "Event Machine." To build such a rig, you'll need the high-powered Nvidia GTX 1080Ti 11GB GPU and Intel i7-7700k processor.
You can see the full list of specs below; Bungie warns that these specs could change by the time the game launches in full. The beta begins for people who have pre-ordered the game on August 29, while it opens to the public on August 29. It ends on August 31. Destiny 2 officially launches on PC on October 24.
New Build
Recommended Specs:
CPU:
- Intel - Core i5-2400
- AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X
GPU:
- Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970
- AMD - Radeon R9 390
RAM:
- 8GB
Minimum Specs:
CPU:
- Intel - Core i3-3250
- AMD - FX-4350
GPU:
- Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB
- AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB
RAM
- 6GB
Upgrading
Recommended:
- CPU - Intel Core i5-7400
- GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
Minimum:
- CPU - Intel Pentium G4560
- GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB
Bungie's Event Machine:
- CPU – Intel i7-7700k
- GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB
