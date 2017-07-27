Destiny 2 Beta PC Minimum And Recommended Specs Revealed

Bungie finally announced when PC players will be able to play the Destiny 2 beta in its Weekly Update today. In addition, the studio also shared what kind of PC you'll need to run the game.

Bungie recommends that you have a pretty beefy machine to run the game, which isn't surprising considering Destiny 2's graphical and processing complexity. For processors, Bungie recommends that you have at least an Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X. For GPUs, meanwhile, the studio suggests an Nvidia GTX 970 or an AMD Radeon R9 390. 8 GB of RAM is recommended, too.

Interestingly, Bungie also gives a few suggestions in case you're looking to upgrade your PC to better run the beta. The studio suggests upgrading to an Intel Core i5-7400 CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1060 6 GB GPU.

Finally, if you want to go all out and run Destiny 2 like Bungie does at events, the studio shared the specs for its "Event Machine." To build such a rig, you'll need the high-powered Nvidia GTX 1080Ti 11GB GPU and Intel i7-7700k processor.

You can see the full list of specs below; Bungie warns that these specs could change by the time the game launches in full. The beta begins for people who have pre-ordered the game on August 29, while it opens to the public on August 29. It ends on August 31. Destiny 2 officially launches on PC on October 24.

New Build

Recommended Specs:

CPU:

Intel - Core i5-2400

AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU:

Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970

AMD - Radeon R9 390

RAM:

8GB

Minimum Specs:

CPU:

Intel - Core i3-3250

AMD - FX-4350

GPU:

Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB

AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM

6GB

Upgrading

Recommended:

CPU - Intel Core i5-7400

GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Minimum:

CPU - Intel Pentium G4560

GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB

Bungie's Event Machine: