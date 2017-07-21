Destiny 2 Beta Is Now Open To Everyone On PS4, Xbox One

Those that weren't able to get early access to the Destiny 2 beta will be able to download and play it without a code from today. As previously detailed by Bungie, the Destiny 2 beta becomes open to everyone from 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on July 21.

The Destiny 2 beta offers a taste of the campaign and multiplayer. You can try the opening mission, Homecoming, and see some of the cinematics from the campaign. As well as that, there's the attack/defend Countdown mode on the Endless Vale map.

For those that want to try a strike there's the Inverted Spire, which is set in a Vex stronghold and can be played with two friends. Matchmaking is available to fill these slots for those that aren't using a pre-arranged Fireteam.

Then, from 10 AM PT on July 23, you can visit the social space, which is called The Farm. There you can goof off and do things like kick around a soccer ball or make friends with a chicken. You can find more on what's in the Destiny 2 beta, what isn't, and known issues here.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. The game will feature considerable changes from the first Destiny, such as a social space that'll evolve over time and a new Raid that's "unlike anything we've done," according to Bungie. In addition, it'll feature a lot more story than the first game.